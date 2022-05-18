EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Gap Up to $50.02

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.02, but opened at $51.38. EPR Properties shares last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 166 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

