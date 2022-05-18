Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $32,595.50 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $9.37 on Wednesday, reaching $637.44. 456,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,841. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $621.34 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $719.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.13.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

