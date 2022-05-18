Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,550,000 after acquiring an additional 272,661 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,680. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

