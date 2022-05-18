Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

ADP traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.37. 18,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

