Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

