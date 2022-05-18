Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,281 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,930 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

