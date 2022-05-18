Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

VHT traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

