Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 319.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $2,814,591. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded down $9.31 on Wednesday, hitting $216.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

