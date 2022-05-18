Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 1,563.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,520,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 16,978 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.