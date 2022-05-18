Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sherritt International Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on S. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$262.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

