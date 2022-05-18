ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESE. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE ESE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. 3,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,853. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $100.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 419,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after buying an additional 167,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

