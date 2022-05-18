Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Esprit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

