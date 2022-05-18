Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of STRATA Skin Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz bought 23,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $25,906.72. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 23,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,906.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 33,300 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,214 shares of company stock valued at $101,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975. The company has a market cap of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.93. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

