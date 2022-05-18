ETNA Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,285.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $308,498.83 and $17,285.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

