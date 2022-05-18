Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Short Interest Update

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 235.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 78.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $768,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

EUCR stock remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,059. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.