Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,508,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,897,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,261,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $289.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.