Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.74 and traded as high as C$14.34. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.34, with a volume of 4,411 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.74.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$120.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

