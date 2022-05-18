Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($40.63) price target on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on Evotec in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of EVT opened at €24.87 ($25.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.39. Evotec has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($21.08) and a 52-week high of €45.83 ($47.74).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

