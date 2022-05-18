Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.77.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $300,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.