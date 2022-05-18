Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.0871 on Major Exchanges

Exeedme (XED) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $447,811.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,869.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00672562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00499911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034338 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,008.66 or 1.67768859 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.