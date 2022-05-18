Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 88,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.39 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

