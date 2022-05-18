Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,045,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ARKF stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

