Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Moderna by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,126 shares of company stock worth $41,216,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

