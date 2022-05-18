Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after purchasing an additional 363,481 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,205,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,597,000 after acquiring an additional 318,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,438,000.
DFAC stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50.
