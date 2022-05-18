Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $618,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

