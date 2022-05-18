Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in 2U by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $23,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 2U by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of 2U by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

TWOU stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

