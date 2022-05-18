Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 549.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 139,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.15 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.