Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,118 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,118 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after buying an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

