Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79,870 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,870 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.