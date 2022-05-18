Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

FTEC stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

