Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 275,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $153.69 and a twelve month high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.