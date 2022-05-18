Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of FDVRF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Facedrive has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
