Faceter Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $432,996.56 and $19,344.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

