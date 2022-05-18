Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.6 days.

Fanuc stock remained flat at $153.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466. Fanuc has a 52-week low of 144.88 and a 52-week high of 260.00.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

