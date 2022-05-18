Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7,900.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7,900.00 and last traded at $7,900.00, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7,950.00.

The firm has a market cap of $942 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8,142.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8,109.41.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $217.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.66 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 35.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $28.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.