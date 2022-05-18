Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.