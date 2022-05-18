Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,225. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

