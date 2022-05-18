First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Prudent capital deployment through buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. However, escalating expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

NYSE:FAF traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,004. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

