First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. First BanCorp. accounts for about 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE FBP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.