First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.39 Million

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.49 million and the lowest is $14.20 million. First Community posted sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $58.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $59.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $62.57 million to $66.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

First Community stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692. The firm has a market cap of $143.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. First Community has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

