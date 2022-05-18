First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for about 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of First Horizon worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 3,040,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,718,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

