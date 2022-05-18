First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$51,150.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,534,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00.
  • On Monday, April 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 20th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00.

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.12. 721,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -408.46. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$9.46 and a one year high of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.62%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.83.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

