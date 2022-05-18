First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.45

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.45 and traded as low as C$34.88. First National Financial shares last traded at C$35.85, with a volume of 48,542 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.37.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

