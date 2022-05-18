First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Lowered by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

