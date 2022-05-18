First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO Buys $27,680.00 in Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FWRG stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 129,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,609. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

