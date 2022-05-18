Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 79,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,758,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 44,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 380.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 58,226 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

