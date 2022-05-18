Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

PFD opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

