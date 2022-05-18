Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

