Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.