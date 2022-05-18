ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 230,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,980. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 132.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $674,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

