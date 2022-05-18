Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.08% of Forma Therapeutics worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMTX traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,808. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

